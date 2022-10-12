True North Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,527 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,925.02.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

