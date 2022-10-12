True North Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

