True North Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 345,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 65,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 180.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.53 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.