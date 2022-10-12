Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTBXF. Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.