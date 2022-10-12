Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

TSE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $662.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $61.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.