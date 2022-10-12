Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. 459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

