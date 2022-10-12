Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

