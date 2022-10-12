Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. 15,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,736. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

