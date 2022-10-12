Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1,186.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 6,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

