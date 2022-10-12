TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.25. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.85.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

