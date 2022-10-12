Tranchess Price Down 6.4% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $1.42 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tranchess Token Profile

Tranchess was first traded on June 23rd, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 tokens. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official message board is tranchess.medium.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @tranchess and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess (CHESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tranchess has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 82,546,918.53615722 in circulation. The last known price of Tranchess is 0.24951842 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,353,427.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranchess.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.