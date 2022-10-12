TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,620.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TradeUP Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.