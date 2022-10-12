TOWER Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. TOWER has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $205,876.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Token Profile

TOWER’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 tokens. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @crazydefenseen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. The official message board for TOWER is animocabrands.medium.com/tower-experiment-the-tower-token-tower-now-paired-with-eth-and-revv-on-uniswap-35785e60547a.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “TOWER (TOWER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOWER has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 645,520,024 in circulation. The last known price of TOWER is 0.004735 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $179,479.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crazydefenseheroes.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

