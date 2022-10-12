Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toto Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Toto has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.