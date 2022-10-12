TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

TOP (TOP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, TOP has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $20,122.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.06 or 1.00001823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022886 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP (TOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOP has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 5,512,414,942.82 in circulation. The last known price of TOP is 0.00023999 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,932.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.topnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.