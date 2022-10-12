Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,495.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 673,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.