Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,495.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 673,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

