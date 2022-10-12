Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 1,507.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THUPY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

