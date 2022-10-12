Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.28

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 19637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on THRY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $714.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Insider Activity

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,559,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,205,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,968,121. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 2,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thryv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.