Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

