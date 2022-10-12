The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
