The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of The Shyft Group worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 81,938 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.