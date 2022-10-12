The Neighbours Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,770.79 (NEIBR)

The Neighbours (NEIBR) traded 98.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. The Neighbours has a total market capitalization of $2,770.79 and approximately $17,124.00 worth of The Neighbours was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Neighbours has traded down 99.4% against the US dollar. One The Neighbours token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Neighbours alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Neighbours

The Neighbours launched on April 1st, 2022. The Neighbours’ official Twitter account is @hineighbours and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Neighbours is medium.com/@hineighbours. The official website for The Neighbours is theneighbours.io.

Buying and Selling The Neighbours

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neighbours (NEIBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. The Neighbours has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Neighbours is 0.00692697 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theneighbours.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Neighbours directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Neighbours should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Neighbours using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Neighbours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Neighbours and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.