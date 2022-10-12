The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $75,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 81,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,535. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

