The Monopolist 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,085.00 (MONO)

The Monopolist (MONO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. The Monopolist has a market cap of $4,258.02 and $23,085.00 worth of The Monopolist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Monopolist token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Monopolist has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.40 or 1.00009689 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022798 BTC.

The Monopolist Profile

The Monopolist (CRYPTO:MONO) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2021. The Reddit community for The Monopolist is https://reddit.com/r/mononfts. The official website for The Monopolist is themonopolist.io. The Monopolist’s official Twitter account is @mononftsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Monopolist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Monopolist (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Monopolist has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Monopolist is 0.00013649 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://themonopolist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Monopolist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Monopolist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Monopolist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

