The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $4.64. 28,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,633. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.
About The LGL Group
