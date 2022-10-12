The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $340.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.12. 3,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.00. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

