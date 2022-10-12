The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,542,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

