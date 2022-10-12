The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 183,353 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

