The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,564. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

