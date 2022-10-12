The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,983. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

