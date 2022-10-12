Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

TXN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 9,495,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,767. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.