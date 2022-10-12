Tesco (LON:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $199.15

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.15 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 33106889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,689.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.25%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

