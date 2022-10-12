TELUS (NYSE:TU) Shares Gap Up to $19.53

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.33. TELUS shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 23,386 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.