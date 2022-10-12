Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.10 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.67.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

