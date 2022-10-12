Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.70 ($2.76) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:O2D traded up €0.07 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €2.10 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.44 and its 200-day moving average is €2.67. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

