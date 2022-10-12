Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 3,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

