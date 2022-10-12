Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.86

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 3754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

