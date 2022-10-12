Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Teijin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

