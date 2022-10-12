Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, a growth of 8,714.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TBAKF remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries.

