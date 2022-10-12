Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, a growth of 8,714.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ted Baker Price Performance
TBAKF remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.
