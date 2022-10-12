TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 3.3%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
TDCX Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%. Analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.