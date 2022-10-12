TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 3.3%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

TDCX Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%. Analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TDCX by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.