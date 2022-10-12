TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 3.3%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

TDCX Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%. Analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TDCX by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

