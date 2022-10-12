TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,471. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

