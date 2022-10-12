TD SYNNEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock worth $3,183,471. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

