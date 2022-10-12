Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4949 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

