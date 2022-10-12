Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 188,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 17,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,157. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

