Tap (XTP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95,836.27

Tap (XTP) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Tap has a total market cap of $95,836.27 and $571.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tap

Tap’s launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tap_fintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/tap_official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap (XTP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tap has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,231,911,016.18 in circulation. The last known price of Tap is 0.00039568 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $614.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tap.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

