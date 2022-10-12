TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

