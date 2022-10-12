TABOO TOKEN Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $111,090.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Token Profile

TABOO TOKEN launched on December 13th, 2020. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 tokens. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @taboo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TABOO TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/taboo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official message board is tabootoken.medium.com.

TABOO TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TABOO TOKEN has a current supply of 9,782,678,080. The last known price of TABOO TOKEN is 0.00098695 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $119,622.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taboo.community/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

