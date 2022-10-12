Swole Doge (SWOLE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Swole Doge (SWOLE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Swole Doge has a market capitalization of $68,205.93 and $71.00 worth of Swole Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swole Doge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swole Doge has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swole Doge Token Profile

Swole Doge was first traded on October 28th, 2021. Swole Doge’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Swole Doge is https://reddit.com/r/swoledogesolana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swole Doge’s official Twitter account is @swoledoge. The official website for Swole Doge is swoledogecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Swole Doge

According to CryptoCompare, "Swole Doge (SWOLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Swole Doge has a current supply of 9,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation."



