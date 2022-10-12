Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 34,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,350,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 39.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Suzano

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

