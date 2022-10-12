Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 12,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Surrozen Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surrozen stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surrozen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.72% of Surrozen as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

